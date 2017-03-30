March 30, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2017: Editor’s Choice

Image: “Hwy 41” by Debbie McAfee. “Threading North and South” was written by Matthew Murrey for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2017, and selected by as the Editor’s Choice winner.

__________

Matthew Murrey

THREADING NORTH AND SOUTH

31 frayed my nerves pulling

over in the middle of nowhere

Michigan every thirty miles to pour

water into the hot, leaky radiator.

45 took us south into ninety degrees

of July and a battlefield nearby

before we slipped like wounded

ghosts into Mississippi for the night.

17 was awfully pretty skirting

the river as it wound its way

from the city where I grew up

to my first home away from home.

And I never moved back.

In my twenties I headed north

and I’ll never forget my first trip

south on 41 with the oceanic

lake to my left and the giant teeth

of sky scrapers ahead. I grinned

like a kid seeing mountains

or snow for the first time.

I love the blocked, black

numbers on white shields;

they conjure up slowing down—

tobacco sheds, red bricks, a river,

a bean field, intersections and signs:

Open, Closed, Vacancy.

Sometimes it’s fences to the west,

or waking up to see what the clouds

are up to and how many miles are left.

Sometimes it’s speeding to get there

before nightfall, and hoping—that dark

or not—the lights will be on as they should be.

—Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2017

Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor on this selection: “A road trip embroidery deserves a road trip poem, and Matthew Murrey delivered the mood—the lonely, dull, excited, monotony of highway travel. I also appreciated how the thread metaphor only appears in the title, giving the poem an extra unspoken layer to ponder.”