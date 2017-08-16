August 16, 2017

Ted Jonathan

THIS HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH WILLPOWER

to kill germs

after handling any doorknob

you need to scrub soapy hands

under scalding water until

the world is a doorknob and

to kill germs

you need to scrub soapy hands

under scalding water after

touching anything touched

by unwashed hands

clothes hanging in your closet

need to be perfectly aligned

legs of the kitchen table

need to rest on pin-pointed spots

visitors are an invasion

you must keep watch

recall what they contact

as soon as they leave

those things need to be

methodically sanitized

and/or put back in place

your heartbeat’s not right

constant loud static

of exact random sentences

or number sequences pound

ceaselessly in your head same

sentence same number sequence

no letup no room for anything else

you are the symptom

day-to-day living

a depleting charade

respites very rare even

then you’re nothing but scared

scared of your own mind

knowing torment’s always near

running dodging ducking

what’s not visible in the air

—from Rattle #56, Summer 2017

Tribute to Poets with Mental Illness

__________

Ted Jonathan: “Other than that they cause isolation, the OCD and PTSD symptoms described have nothing to do with poetry. I am, however, very pleased to give readers a taste of my experience bearing the burden of these two overlapping mental disorders.”