Jackleen Holton Hookway

THE UNTRANSLATABLE WORD

In my native tongue that has as many names

for money as the Inuit have for snow,

a new word surfaces like a tiny, red

stone in the rubble, or a morning poem

pieced together from dreams,

though my head throbs as I huddle

over my desk, doing its bidding—

is there not a word for that,

the idea you must get down on paper

before it dissolves and you cease to know it?

A thought that shape-shifts into something

like longing? Or is it more of an atmospheric

loneliness that storms through you, the rain

on your face mingled with tears—

although there is no word for that either.

For so long we have been a country

devoid of those words that transcended language

to elicit, for example, the Swedish reflection

of the moon on a body of water: Mångata;

or Jijivisha, Hindu for the one who epitomizes

what the French know as Joie de vivre, another quality

for which we have long been wordless,

so thick-tongued that even the lines

in between the lines couldn’t quite enlighten us.

It’s like the way our minds try and fail

at constructing the bright

threads between constellations—

and speaking of which, why isn’t there a word for that?

But might there be a name for the thing that floats

across borders, links one world to another? Perhaps it’s a kernel

of truth in the red eye of madness. The center is silent

as an eclipse. If we listen, could it awaken us?

Or has it already begun? It’s not warm,

though steam rises from it.

—Poets Respond

June 4, 2017

__________

Jackleen Holton Hookway: “The typo #covfefe took on a life of its own. Something about it suggested transcendence and beauty, despite its origin. So I went where it led me.” (website)