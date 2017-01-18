January 18, 2017

Mike Alexander

THE SPANISH INQUISITION

You know the sketch. A sitting

room circa nineteen twelve,

an English Lady knitting,

a deferential knock.

The BBC would shelve

such footage under Stock.

A messenger arrives

to speak his single line,

a message from the lives

of working men who’d kill

for a decor so fine—

There’s trouble at the mill.

A page from D.H. Lawrence:

Each player chastely eyes

the other with abhorrence,

knowing that under clothing,

bared arms, quivering thighs,

there lies a deeper loathing.

Dame doesn’t understand

the world in this respect.

The working man, unmanned

by her stiff deposition,

blurts, I did NOT expect

the Spanish Inquisition!

The door bursts open. Three

goons dressed in scarlet satin!

Maniacal with glee,

one roars (the script neglects

to put it in Church Latin,

but …) NOBODY expects …

The humor here, our chief

amusement, is surprise,

absurdist disbelief—

but then the leading goon

begins to itemize

his weaponry, & soon,

surprise is followed by

a litany of fears,

the too-big-to-fail lie,

the flubs & the excuses,

the wars that run for years,

the tar brushes, the nooses …

We want the comfy chair,

the pillows lined in silk,

pajamas, & a pair

of slippers, (we confess!)

a nice warm cup of milk,

a little tenderness.

We don’t want prisoners

in jumpsuits, bodies piled

in mass graves, his & hers,

the images that keep

rerunning, unreconciled,

to taunt us, as we sleep.

Some nightmares, though, are true.

When Spain abruptly cleared

out Saracen & Jew,

the rest, to stay, converted,

but Torquemada feared

the pure would be perverted.

Over a span of weeks

his team of experts used

his patented techniques,

long interactive sessions

to question the accused

(discovery, digressions …).

The recusant, at first

suspended by an arm

behind his back, at worst

would get a dislocated

shoulder—no further harm

would be anticipated,

unless he still persisted

that he was never damned,

as if no Sin existed,

why, then a wad of cloth

would forcibly be jammed

into the prisoner’s mouth

& water would be poured

into his face, until

confession was secured …

that he’d abstained from pork,

writ sigils on his sill,

& done the devil’s work.

Still obstinate, the wretch

was tethered to a rack;

inquisitors would stretch

the truth out of his lies,

before they put him back

into his cell. Surprise,

surprise & fear, fear &

surprise, & the Armada

sails westward to defend

the Faith, while penitents,

burned for Torquemada,

still plead their innocence.

There’s trouble at the mill.

Don Tomas genuflects,

& we are chuckling still

at the manic repetition,

& nobody expects

the Spanish Inquisition.

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

[download audio]

__________

Mike Alexander: “I like how a poem percolates inside. I like how words tie us to the world, our legacies of problem-solving, our litanies of failure, our (c)odes of desire. I can find this in free verse and in traditional forms alike, but I liken the intricacies of rhyme and meter to mandalas, sacred space, the playground.”