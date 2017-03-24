March 24, 2017

Rhina P. Espaillat

THE SHARPENED SHEARS HE PLIED

The sharpened shears he plied

hang useless on the wall,

now that he’s gone away,

almost as if they sense—

and mourn—the difference.

The shrubs he used to trim

have swelled, shapeless and dense,

and weeds he kept at bay—

creeper, tendril and limb—

run rampant through the fence.

But no, tools don’t recall

the gardener who died,

and these green things don’t care.

No thing remembers him.

How difficult to bear.

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

2016 Rattle Poetry Prize Finalist

__________

Rhina P. Espaillat: “What a comfort to believe, as the Romantics seemed to, that shared settings and common possessions are somehow sympathetic and attuned to our losses! But the experience of, for example, widowhood, forces us to acknowledge an internal solitude, a human absence, that only sentient beings can understand or allay.”