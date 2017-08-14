August 14, 2017

Leland James

THE SANITARIUM WINDOW

A small stand of trees, unremarkable.

I don’t know their names.

They’re like a knot of folks waiting

for a train, or for a store to open

—a gathering, that’s all. They don’t

seem to know each other. They didn’t

plan to be together there in a field of weeds.

Yet, on second look, they are remarkable,

having stood the invisible winds of winter,

stood the bitter season that comes

to each alone, that separateness of sickness

—mind and soul—there in the bent of trees.

The trees seem to know all about winter.

Seem to have winter in their bones.

Perhaps someone else would see them

differently, a different reflection,

a family gathering, not just a knot.

Some might see them that way.

Some might see them differently.

And I too, perhaps, on a different day.

The others around me, others

by the window, silently looking out

—I can see us reflected in the window

when the light is just right. Another

stand of trees, a knot, not planning

to be together here in a field of weeds.

—from Rattle #56, Summer 2017

Tribute to Poets with Mental Illness

__________

Leland James: “I have lived with depression for decades. One gets used to it. And much of the time, given the carnage and grief all around, it makes a certain kind of sense of things. Not that I would recommend it.” (website)

53 SHARES Facebook Twitter Enter your address to receive

our daily poem by email: Delivered by FeedBurner