Eve Hickey (age 9)

THE PIRATE

The horrible, grimy old pirate

Is the bane of the seven seas.

He’ll slit your throat

And even gloat

As he forces you to your knees.

Before you even see his ship

His slimy crew will tell you RIP

And the only thing you get to say is, “Please.”

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Eve Hickey: “I like the way a poem takes a short story and makes it better. Poems are the best stories, almost. And I have fun doing it!”