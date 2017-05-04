May 4, 2017

Eric Anderson

THE NURSE IN THE TERRIBLE DOORWAY

calls my name, a clipboard

cocked on her hip. The cold eye

of her stethoscope

sneers, dangling from her neck

like wild, constricting Fate,

and I rise

from the chair I’ve been hating,

from these thoughts I can’t get out

and everyone I love needs

me to rise, needs me back

to who I was, that person who

the dark shapes didn’t seize

and whose fingers didn’t have

little mouths, chewing on everything.

Past the white halo

of her lab coat,

I see the long hallway,

the lights and the linoleum

racing into a terminal dot,

clinical art on the walls, paintings

of prescription labels,

doors like funhouse mirrors,

and my reflection already inside

but not yet

cured, never cured.

—from Rattle #19, Summer 2003

__________

Eric Anderson: “On Monday nights, I bowl. Bowling alleys are proof that poetry can be found anywhere. The old men give me advice and offer me poems; they have names for all the pins they leave, calling them the Greek Church, the Sour Apple, the Bucket, the Mother-in-Law. I encourage everyone to join a league; never has my name seemed so tru as it does on my bowling shirt.”