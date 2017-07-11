July 11, 2017

David Hernandez

THE MYTH OF SISYPHUS

Myths are made for the imagination

to breathe life into them.

—Albert Camus

As if pushing a boulder up a mountain

wasn’t punishment enough,

a malicious llama tormented him further

with its incessant spitting.

It was futile labor which included

working overtime, even holidays,

with no benefits. His heart grew heavy

with the absurdity of his fate,

but as the years passed, the great stone

eroded a fraction each time it tumbled

down the mountain. By the time his hair

reached his waist, and his muscles

were bigger than Zeus’, the rock

was small enough to kick up the alp.

At the summit, he watched the stone fall

until he lost sight of it, whistled a tune

as he descended, then searched the base

of the mountain for the once mighty rock

like a man who had lost

a contact lens.

—from Rattle #11, Summer 1999

Tribute to Editors

__________

David Hernandez: “I am a lifelong subscriber to Simic’s belief that ‘comedy says as much about the world as tragedy does.’”