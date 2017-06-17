June 17, 2017

“The Messenger” by Madeline KingJune 17, 2017

Madeline King (age 12)

THE MESSENGER

He came with the news
The wonderful news
The war was over
We danced through the night

He came with the news
The terrible news
The president died
We all mourned together

He comes with the news
The big and small news
The everyday news
The news of the century

He travels abroad
Spreading gossip and fact
But he always comes back
The man with the news

from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry?

Madeline King: “I was inspired to write this poem by a book character who acts as a messenger. He was a person who connected others and brought news of surrounding cities and towns.”

Possibly Related: