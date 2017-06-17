June 17, 2017

Madeline King (age 12)

THE MESSENGER

He came with the news

The wonderful news

The war was over

We danced through the night

He came with the news

The terrible news

The president died

We all mourned together

He comes with the news

The big and small news

The everyday news

The news of the century

He travels abroad

Spreading gossip and fact

But he always comes back

The man with the news

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Madeline King: “I was inspired to write this poem by a book character who acts as a messenger. He was a person who connected others and brought news of surrounding cities and towns.”