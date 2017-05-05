May 5, 2017

Greg Kosmicki

THE LUCKY ONES

In 3 days I’ll be 64 years old

and I still haven’t figured out

how to write a slam poem.

I also don’t know if I’ll be

able to go to work for 6 more years

or so, but I’ve got an easy job,

so I think I’ll make it.

It’s weird to be at that point

in your life where you know

as a reality the inevitable

reality you used to scoff at

more or less, as a young man.

It’s also weird how you think

when you are drunk

that you are much handsomer

and glib than you actually are,

but the good thing about that is

whenever everyone else is loaded

they don’t know the difference.

It’s weird how a lot of things

in life are like that.

Sometime along the way when you

get off the bus and walk

around the gum and potholes

to a job every day, you notice

that whatever you do is only

as worthwhile as the rest of your

society’s willingness to accept

that what you are doing

makes any sense whatsoever.

There really is no reason

for much of anything humans do

once you get past hunting and fishing,

farming and shelter building.

Oh, sure, art makes sense too

if you look at the cave drawings.

Everything else is an agreed-upon

arrangement we promise

not to make fun of each other for—

sitting at desks making up stuff—

then we exchange pieces of paper

we agreed upon has value,

sometimes we laugh,

sometimes we cry, depending.

Nowdays everybody wants me to

buy a lot of gold but I would rather

have some dirt and a few seeds,

which you can’t have anymore

because they’re patented,

and people want us to use up all our water

so we can get more oil to power

our cars so we can get

to the pumps to buy more oil.

If you think about this stuff too long

it will make you crazy,

and of course if you don’t

you’re going to go crazy anyway

if you live long enough

which is where I’m getting

closer and closer to, and almost

every day at my job I see

the lucky ones who made it

to the Manors and the Gardens

and the Vistas, which is why I still

like to stay up late

at night, especially nights

like this when it rains,

when the earth has forgotten,

and I can hear the thunder crack.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

Tribute to Civil Servants

Greg Kosmicki: “I worked for the State of Nebraska for almost 25 years as a social services worker, a Medicaid and food stamps worker and supervisor, and for the last twelve years as an adult protective services worker. Before that, I worked two years for a private agency providing case management services for homeless mentally ill persons. Prior to that my wife and I lived four years in a privately-operated group home for developmentally delayed persons, which we managed. Though these sorts of work are quite literally gold mines of human interactions for a writer to use, rarely have I written directly about my face-to-face experiences with the people I served because it did not feel ethically right to do so. Rather, I wrote often of the frustration of the need to work when all I wanted to do was to sit around, be a spoiled poet, and write. I retired in June of 2016 when a golden turd I wrote about in a poem in 1981 fell out of the sky, fulfilling all my magical thinking about poetry, which all who know me well know I have always worshipped as my primary god.”