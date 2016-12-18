December 18, 2016

Zeina Hashem Beck

THE DAYS DON’T STOP

the Tyrants sleep like gods

the Diplomats regret

the Diplomats are at their dinner tables

the Dancers dance

the Baker bakes the Bread rises

the Earth orbits

the Mothers weep

the Fathers weep

the Children walk in their coats

the Children know

a law against killing people in houses

is not the same as not killing people in houses

the Rain drops

the Poet writes the dead

City’s name

the dead City remains dead open

like a cow hung in the cold of the slaughterhouse

the Lovers touch

the Singers sing

the Nightmares know

dreaming of being buried under the rubble

is not the same as being buried under the rubble

the Morning comes

the Bookkeepers count the Deaths & Births

the holy Book says

whoever does an atom’s weight of good will see it

& whoever does an atom’s weight of evil will see it

O eternal Cinematographer

the Deeds flicker

on the screens of Hell & Heaven

the fallen building keeps falling

the Saved have no Peace

the tides of Blood & Hope eat the body like a disease

O Lord please do not heal us

—Poets Respond

Zeina Hashem Beck: “This poem is for Aleppo.” (website)