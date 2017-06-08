June 8, 2017

Gwen Hummel

THE CRAP HOUSE WALL

The gong has sounded,

Not a bell,

Nor an air raid siren,

And I enter a chamber

Where there are no acolytes,

Because there is no altar,

And no shrine,

But where the walls bear writings

That conjure the ultimate,

Or a lug nut, or a rose,

I stand on a box to see what is there,

In my own personal privy stall

That hosts commoners, crackpots

And visionaries, personal trainers,

Feminists and saints,

Tony Blair and his First Corinthians,

Bill Gates and his Last Algorithm,

Alan Watts and his eternal za-zen,

Or damnation, or both,

“In the beginning was the Word …”

And it was way better than TV,

It was even ventilated by eccentric

Breezes that whispered poems

To see if anyone was listening.

Well, some of us are.

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

__________

Gwen Hummel: “I am content to be living in L.A. and working at an ordinary yet oddly fulfilling job in a University of California library. It was taken a long time to become a regular human, but now that I’ve arrived, it is what I expect to be for the rest of my life, yet with sufficient sequelae to fuel poems for all the seasons that remain.”