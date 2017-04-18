THE ANTI-PROTEST
—Poets Respond
April 18, 2017
Robert Keiser: “This poem came after a week or so of consuming news about Syria in preparation for a conversation class with ESL students at a public university in Brazil. I tried to consume news from corporate media, independent journalists, as well as the Syrian government. I thought I was prepared for my class, yet I was surprised by the difficult and illuminating points and questions raised by my students who come from a much different perspective than my own. After several late nights of trying to understand what was happening, I arrived at a familiar place—nausea. I don’t think I came across a single article that wasn’t wrapped up with agendas, attempts to fuel our collective ego, our ideologies, their ratings, and what’s worse, using people’s suffering to accomplish these goals. Maybe I am the naïve one. Maybe it’s because the truth doesn’t sell, or because the truth is much too sad and complex to portray in any twelve-minute news report.”