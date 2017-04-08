April 8, 2017

Jeremiah Givhan (age 8)

THE AFRICAN AMERICAN TALE

One day in the dry desert upon the road in African America

there was a boy who asked his mama, I one day want to play

on the African American team. But she said that’s too tough

they’ll crush you like a crumble. That night he went to sleep.

The next day he asked his mama, I’m going to play

on the African American spelling bee. That’s way too hard

she said. You won’t even make it past the first round.

Then he went back to sleep. The next day his mama said

No this time I will tell you what you will play.

You will play The African American Tale, counting minutes.

But the boy said You do it with me every day, the boy and his mama

playing the game together. People can play whatever they want.

They don’t have to listen to anyone else. Even their mamas.

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Jeremiah Givhan: “To me, each poem has its own feeling. When I started writing them, it felt like they were actually alive.”