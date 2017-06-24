June 24, 2017

Roey Leonardi (age 14)

TECHNICOLOR

My grandmother tells me

stories of 1960, Miami, Florida,

when at twelve years old,

she and nine other Catholic school

girls piled up next to her baby brother

in her mother’s dark green Chevrolet.

The backs of their thighs stuck

to pleated skirts, long legs tangled,

argyle socks and brown penny loafers.

The heat formed mirages on

the pavement, wind rushed

in through the windows, and strands

of honey hair stuck to petal lips.

They stood in the 163rd Street

open air shopping mall, where

on a small platform, John F. Kennedy

spoke of “a time for greatness.” White

cuffs extending from dark suit sleeves, he

reached a suntanned hand out to the crowd,

laugh lines deepening at the corners

of his eyes, straight white teeth.

She says the thing she remembers most

is being surprised by how much red

was in his hair, so different from

the grainy black and white pictures

that flashed on her television screen.

I wonder now what it’s like to watch

the world through a gauzy veil

of monochrome, pulling at the threads

until a tear forms large enough to see

color, a feeling that will never come

to me, a feeling that faded away with

’63 and a General Electric color