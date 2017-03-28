March 28, 2017

[download: PDF / JPG]

Tracy Davidson

TANKA (LONELY HIGHWAY)

lonely highway

the wheat fields of my childhood

come back to me

the unrelenting crop

my father beat me with

—Ekphrastic Challenge, February 2017

Artist’s Choice

Comment from the artist, Debbie McAfee, on this selection: “I was driving alone up to Yosemite to go to a friend’s daughter’s wedding. I left late because I had something to do in the morning. It was October and the sky was gray and it was about to rain. It was a long lonely drive, and I was thinking about the past and my life. I stopped at a gas station and saw this scene across the field. I took out my phone and took a photo which I posted on Instagram. And then several years later turned it into this artwork. I picked the poem I did because it hit me immediately upon reading. It seemed to capture the mood I felt as I was driving along the road and took the photo. Although the thoughts were not the same as in the poem I felt like it captured the mood of the day perfectly.”