July 1, 2017

Shoshanah Celia Machlay (age 14)

TAKE ME TO MY GRANDMOTHER’S SHRINE

(CHASE ME LIKE I’M FRANKENSTEIN)

Take me to my grandmother’s shrine

Where I caught lightning bugs

And they loved me

Tell me how she named me well

Tell me that she loved me

Take me to that little shrine

Chase me like I’m Frankenstein

Take me down the river walk

Bid me hollow out the tide

Tie me up with lace and ribbon

Send me off, in a tiny box

she took me down the river walk

her fingers heavy, made of lead

she left her shoeprints on the water

while floods rose hell around my head

Tell me that she raised me well

Tell me that she held me

Take me to that little shrine

Tell me how she loved me

Take me to my grandmother’s shrine

Bid me ride the hollow tide

Let’s pray loud—at the top of our lungs

Let’s raise hell among the dead

Tell me how she named me well

Tell me that she loved me

Ask me if I’m sleep deprived

Chase me like I’m Frankenstein

Take me to a little shop

On the side of the river walk

Tie me up with lace and ribbon

Send me off, in a tiny box

she took me to a pretty shop

she left her shoeprints on the floor

she could afford a little rock

she gave it to me to remember her by

Tell me that she sang so well

Tell me what she told me

don’t you dare forget me now

Tell me that she loved me

Take me to my grandmother’s shrine

Chase me, like I’m Frankenstein

Floods raise hell around my head—

Let’s raise hell among the dead

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Shoshanah Celia Machlay: “I love to write poetry because when I’ve written, I feel as if I’ve channeled something beautiful through me. It’s cleansing. Sometimes when I read my own work it seems foreign—I can’t believe I wrote it. I feel as if something bigger is speaking to me through my own words. It’s comforting.”