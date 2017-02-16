February 16, 2017

Walter Bargen

SOUTHERN PERFECTION

On the map there’s a name

floating on blue.

He travels

to a small island, almost

too small to find.

The plane

plummets through a sea

of clouds. He has just left

his wife

though she says how can

he leave what’s not arrived.

He gives

up arguing and arrives at

his leaving. His first heat-

warped step

is into the glare of the white-

washed decay of colonial

mansions.

Soon he discovers

the ocean is an ever-opening

vowel that

becomes thick and hot

the longer he lies in

the sand.

It reminds him of

his wife, the sand radiating

an end-

less sigh of dismissal.

Farther down the beach

bathers

take off their skins.

The apartment he rents

echoes

the nightly neighborhood

gunshots and a tireless steel-drum

music.

Though it’s a stray, the cat

that already lives on

the porch

adopts him. Days later

he finds it dead on

the stoop.

Each evening for

a week there’s a tarantula

nailed through

its abdomen to

the door. He buys a car,

the side

mirror held on

with wire. The first night

parked in

an alley the head-

and taillights are smashed.

It is

a perfection, the breaking

of what’s broken.

—from Rattle #16, Winter 2001

Walter Bargen: “Robert Frost said, ‘We shall be known by the delicacy of where we stop short.’ Call it the art of pulling back, that’s what I’m trying to do with the endings to my poems; rather than the ‘big splash’ that drenches the reader, generate the delicate ripple that keeps nudging the reader along after they’ve dried out.” (webpage)