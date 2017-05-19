May 19, 2017

Cindy Watkins

SOBRE AMOR

I still remember the first time

I caught him at it

Me crossing the street

Him in the truck with the

Slut puertorriqueña popping her gum

Popping his belt

Her head popping against the wheel

As I came through the window

All five feet celosa.

His clothes in la calle

The kids crying for papi in the yard

I love you I love you

You fucking bitch

You cunt puta

I love you I’m sorry

Then he did it

Backhand right across the cheek

I shattered a corona on his head

Chased him around the table

Fucked him on it

I had never been alive before.

I got a job en la factoría

So I could watch him do it

Touching them on the arm gently

With his grimed hands

Butterscotches for las morenas

He let the white girls slip his tools

Out of his belt, laughing

Mira I’d say to my friends mira

Mira el sin vergüenza

Later in the night I’d bite

And bite and bite his shoulder bloody

I love you salt

I hate you iron

It’s been twenty six years of it

The magic’s going, it’s getting hard

To care about las putas jóvenes

It’s getting hard

To get them to wink back

It’s getting hard

To get it hard

It’s getting hard

To lay the knife down

And get on the table

Sometimes I think that there’s

Only two ways it can end

Now that the kids are gone

Either one day I’ll catch up to him

And take a blue light drive

Or I’ll say mira querida

You’ve worked hard, retire

Bastante bien for now

And take up knitting

But my hips y mi cola

Say I’m still young

I run five miles a day

He wears reading glasses

Takes a fiber supplement

But I’m not ready yet for

Spectacles or regularity.

The newest mechanic

Cabello rizado and shy smile.

The fresh cuts on his

Bare chin say

He’s ready to learn

About love.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

Tribute to Civil Servants

__________

Cindy Watkins: “I have, for the past four years, been a poultry slaughter and processing inspector with the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service. The actual day-to-day minutia of the job is important but not necessarily spellbinding. However, in the course of my inspection duties I’ve traveled to a lot of different factories, which have the most diverse makeup of human beings that I have ever encountered. There is a lot of blue collar struggle, a lot of cultures clashing, a lot of loaded language, and most pleasurably, a lot of different speech cadences born from a multiplicity of domestic and international origins, which is pretty rich soil for poetry. I compose in my head at work, I jot down striking phrases. There’s an attitude towards domestic violence that is not approving, but is nonetheless casual—it is a thing that happens. Childcare is often managed by couples working opposing shifts and trading off the kids at shift swing, which creates tension in relationships. Different groups within this very closed environment frame discourse about each other in interesting (and problematic) ways. There are layers and layers of power differentials. There are unexpected beauties. A woman sings gospel on the trim line on a Sunday shift. A girl teaches me Mexican tongue twisters. The ribcage of a carcass looks like a cathedral. There is a man whose name is Morning.” (twitter)