May 27, 2017

Malachi Jones (age 15)

SMUDGE

For His stripes, I might have received double.

And He never saved me from my beating.

He didn’t flinch from that cross,

from Papa’s neck. As He wept. I wept,

my bare chest and stomach pressed against

Papa’s knee. Papa kept the cotton picking

arch in my back. I used to wonder why

his hands were so worn but his most enduring

labor was to “wear me out.”

His job to “teach me what the world can’t.” To whip

out the spirit of disobedience. Power

is the rack of waist belts, sting of a slipper,

choosing your own switch—

Too small, sharper swipes; too big, bigger

bruises. Why did I always pick too small? I still

got the bruises—“tough love,” and

grandfather’s black hand hoisted

in the air. That’s what I thought

Power is, but what it

looks like is white

skin that they didn’t have but feared.

Grandma held me by the wrist when I was young

so this white world wouldn’t kill me in my youth.

A good one is better than a dead one.

A bruised one better than a bloody one.

Mommy stripped me to my socks

so they wouldn’t have to in the prison, she made

a mirror of our past. Stripped down

on an auction block to show how

well behaved we were. How we were good enough

to never have to whip. I never

deserved to be whupped.

My elders or my massa, I don’t know,

who’s who, because they both want to price me

high to this white world. The mirror they hold

to my f ace frightens me. My eyes see,

past, present, and future—the same

image. A black mass against a bright canvas.

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Malachi Jones: “Writing has been my greatest interest since I was six. To my surprise and my mother’s, who would later tell me she didn’t think I was going to be a good reader, I was good. ‘Good’ is very subjective in first grade, but ‘writing time’ quickly became, and still is, my most anticipated part of a school day. I’ve traded in the extreme vagueness and, frankly, nonsense poetic syntax for, what I hope is, more discernible quality writing.”