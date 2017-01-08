Vicki L. Wilson

SHOVELING SNOW

Take frequent breaks,

especially if you have

a broken heart.

Every ten minutes is good.

Don’t get too out of breath.

Stay hydrated.

Stop if it becomes too much.

Grief will come hard

whenever it wants.

Try not to get too cold.

Use a small shovel.

Lift from your knees.

—Poets Respond

January 8, 2017

__________

Vicki L. Wilson: “I live on the cusp of northern New York State, where areas this week got surprised by four feet of snow or more. Safe snow-shoveling technique warnings abound and seem relevant to my daily life.” (website)