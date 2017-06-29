June 29, 2017

“She Tells Him of Her Fears” by Priyam Goswami ChoudhuryJune 29, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2017: Editor’s Choice

 

The Pink Bird Corridor by Soren James

Image: “The Pink Bird Corridor” by Soren James. “She Tells Him of Her Fears” was written by Priyam Goswami Choudhury for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2017, and selected as the Editor’s Choice.

Priyam Goswami Choudhury

SHE TELLS HIM OF HER FEARS

imagine
this w_rld as y_u kn_w it
g_ne;

n_t because _f itself
but
y_ur _wn h_ll_wness—

a faculty _f y_ur existence
pl_tzlich
disappeared

the _rder _f things
as y_u kn_w it
bec_mes a semblance

_f what it is n_t;
like an empty carcass
at the Smiths_nian;

the pe_ple peering in
are actually peering
thru

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green, on this selection: “To be honest, I find this poem perplexing, and I’m not exactly sure why I love it any more than I understand why all of the O’s are missing from the text. With its vivid, dreamlike strangeness, though, it fits the image perfectly. Both the photograph and the poem are oddities—artifacts to peer through that are also clearly rendered. The image of people viewing the empty carcass at the Smithsonian is unforgettable.”

