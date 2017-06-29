June 29, 2017

[download: PDF / JPG]

__________

Priyam Goswami Choudhury

SHE TELLS HIM OF HER FEARS

imagine

this w_rld as y_u kn_w it

g_ne;

n_t because _f itself

but

y_ur _wn h_ll_wness—

a faculty _f y_ur existence

pl_tzlich

disappeared

the _rder _f things

as y_u kn_w it

bec_mes a semblance

_f what it is n_t;

like an empty carcass

at the Smiths_nian;

the pe_ple peering in

are actually peering

thru

—Ekphrastic Challenge, May 2017

Editor’s Choice

__________

Comment from the editor, Timothy Green, on this selection: “To be honest, I find this poem perplexing, and I’m not exactly sure why I love it any more than I understand why all of the O’s are missing from the text. With its vivid, dreamlike strangeness, though, it fits the image perfectly. Both the photograph and the poem are oddities—artifacts to peer through that are also clearly rendered. The image of people viewing the empty carcass at the Smithsonian is unforgettable.”