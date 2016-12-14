December 14, 2016

Sarah Hart

SELF-PORTRAIT AS A HIGHWAY

Lately I’ve been spending more

time getting by on my looks,

pretty, unaware, not quite there

in the head sometimes,

a little like Highway 61

when it’s night and the street

lights have not come

and who can say whether it’s skirted

by undivided fields

or oceans,

a little

like Highway 61

with arms that stretch

both ways passing by moments

of towns,

and it will not name them

but you know them

so well

in the center of the Mississippi Delta

where they tell you to drive

once on the other side

at the day’s end

just to know how it feels,

but how can you

reverse the direction

of a body

like that?

Sometimes I stare

at myself naked

for another minute

to note the flat,

the dry,

the movement of it all

which is

a little like Highway 61, which is

a departure from what holds you,

which is a way through,

which is always just enough

to get you

there

but it will not keep you.

—from Rattle #53, Fall 2016

__________

Sarah Hart: “During my first poetry workshop in college, I read W.S. Merwin’s ‘Yesterday.’ While reading the poem, I realized that I was entering into a conversation with a person whom I had never met, and yet with someone who understood me in the most complete sense. This was the beginning of my dialogue with poetry. I write because I want to continue the conversation.”