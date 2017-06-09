June 9, 2017

Ted Kooser

ROADSIDE

Someone has picked up after it, but it was there,

a half mile north of the interstate highway

where the paved spur ends and the gravel takes over,

a patch of waist-high weeds where what was once

a trailer park has since gone back to pasture.

It was never much more than a start, and it

never got anywhere close to a finish, just a half dozen

second- and third-hand cheap aluminum trailers

with windows glaring on their kitchen ends

and doors pulled shut on any hope of welcome.

They sat yards apart, like dice rolled out and left

where they’d stopped, and a few ambitious saplings

had pushed up under and worked their way in

and were leafing out over the roofs, and the lanes

which once led in, led in and under and were gone.

I suppose the trailers went for scrap, but if you and I

were to step over that wire with its dirty white rag

of surrender knotted dead center, we might just find

some part of something left behind by something

left behind, enough to show you what was there.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

__________

Ted Kooser: “My sick bat poem has a back story. About ten years ago I was bitten by a bat that I mistakenly tried to brush away from a bonfire. It got me through my glove. I had manipulated it into a coffee can and was instructed to take it to our county sheriff’s office to be forwarded on to a lab for analysis. My wife made the delivery for me and, typical Nebraskan that he was, the sheriff’s deputy asked her if she wanted the coffee can back. The bat turned out to be rabid, and I had to have the shots, but the coffee can story was worth all the trouble.” (website)