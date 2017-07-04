July 4, 2017

David Jordan

QUESTIONS OF THE HEART

Love slips away

like starshine, like the sea,

like summer. It’s here,

it’s gone,

you didn’t see

it go. Somehow,

though, love turned

to expectation, to demand,

to negotiation, to eyes

turned aside

from questions of the heart.

I equated love

with fate, believed

a specific someone waited

out there

for each of us,

the task was to stay loose,

stay alert, grab love’s main chance

when it came. Now I realize

people connect

for a million wrong reasons,

collide and entwine

and slide away and sometimes

split but often stay

together yet apart, year

after year, and then one day

a man is fifty years old

and wishing

someone loved him.

—from Rattle #17, Summer 2002

__________

David Jordan: “I write poetry to explain life to myself. If I continue to write, perhaps someday I will understand. That will be nice.”