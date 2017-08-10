57 – Fall 2017

Rust Belt Poets
Conversation with
Ken Meisel
The Fall 2017 issue is dedicated to poets of the Rust Belt, a region of the United States stretching from the Great Lakes to the upper Midwest. The name refers to the deindustrialization, population loss, and urban decay due to the shrinking of its once-powerful industrial sector. One explanation for the results of the 2016 U.S. elections was the shifting political attitude of this region, and we thought we’d check in and find a first-hand account of what’s going on through the poet’s eye. Twenty-one poets contributed to this feature, chosen from over 2,000 submissions. In the conversation section, editor Timothy Green—himself a Rust Belt poet—talks to Detroit-based psychotherapist and poet Ken Meisel. Having lived in the Rust Belt his entire life, Meisel offers deep insights into the region’s psyche, and discusses a range of other topics, from marital love to a model for turning his art into charity.
The issue also includes seventeen poets in another eclectic open section.
Ships September 1st!
$5.95
|
Rust Belt Poets
|Steve Abbott
|This Should Be a Good Poem
|Caroline Barnes
|Pardoning the Turkey
|Cameron Barnett
|New Fruit Humming
|Milton Bates
|Coyote Country
|George Bilgere
|Pancake Dilemma
|Sarah Carson
|Six Reasons I Can’t Answer the Door for You …
|Eric Chiles
|Medi-Maze
|Nic Custer
|Work Is What It Is
|Rachel Custer
|Kid
|Jim Daniels
|Prodigal Son Returns to Warren, Michigan
|Todd Davis
|Cracks
|Sarah Wylder Deshpande
|The Patron Saint of Boredom
|William Evans
|I Say Cathedral When I Mean Gunpowder
|Kelly Fordon
|Who Am I?
|K. H.
|The Visit
|Kamal E. Kimball
|I Hear America Rusting
|Nancy Krygowski
|Weed Whacker
|Cade Leebron
|New Guide to the Quasi-Political
|Dillon McCrea
|Self-Portrait as an Inkblot
|Ken Meisel
|Art Installation
|Christine Rhein
|In Detroit, What Counts as Grace
|Ed Ruzicka
|Palimony
|Laszlo Slomovits
|After the Reading by the Famous Poet
|Karen J. Weyant
|Where Girls Still Ride the Beds of Pickup Trucks
|..
|
Poetry
|Joseph A. Chelius
|Stockboy
|Edward Derby
|Andrew Describes How to Slaughter Chickens
|Heather Finnegan
|When I Run an Art Museum I Will Feature …
|Jim Hanlen
|Three Things
|Zachary Hester
|Elegy for the Child Who Did Not Die of SIDS
|Donna Hilbert
|Rambler
|Ananda Lima
|Line
|Bob Lucky
|It Was Too Dark for a Light …
|Herbert Woodward Martin
|That Summer
|Andrew Miller
|The Bees and the Lightning
|Behzad Molavi
|X
|Al Ortolani
|The Taco Boat
|Li Qingzhao
|Spring at Wuling
|Lee Rossi
|Microcosmology
|Michael Sears
|My Mother and I Beat a Dog
|Matthew Buckley Smith
|Undergrads
|Dennis Trudell
|A Few Minutes
|..
|
Conversation
|Ken Meisel
|..
|
Cover Art
|Mark Hillringhouse