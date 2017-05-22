May 22, 2017

Jane Wheeler

PLAYING WITH MATCHES

They are hard to find, the strike anywhere kind

with the white tip you taught me to light

against the zipper of my jeans when I was six.

Once you set our kitchen aflame

hid in the long grass behind our house watching

it blaze, more fascinated than afraid.

Now, in the waltzing glow of my woodstove

I dare a safety match to flare,

flick it with my thumbnail and wonder:

Did your hands shake? Did you drop the box,

scatter matches like pick-up-sticks across the floor

before you fired up that Bunsen burner

and inhaled?

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

Tribute to Civil Servants

Jane Wheeler: “For 25 years I issued driver’s licenses, titled vehicles, gave road tests, vision tests, renewal tests. Yes, I am the person who took that awful photo of you, or made you bring back your proof of insurance, or refused to renew your license because you had unpaid tickets. Although very few of my poems are directly related to that experience (no one would believe them), many are based on the people I met. All of them are short, written and revised in between customers.”