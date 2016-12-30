December 30, 2016

Mather Schneider

OUR MORNING TRAIN

My wife and I get up at 3 o’clock in the morning

and get ready for work,

drive in together.

She drops me off at the taxi yard

and then she goes to work at

McDonald’s.

It is dark in the morning and the streets

are mostly empty

at that time

and we are both tired

and feeling put-upon by

life, sipping our

coffee.

Along Aviation Highway

there are the train tracks

and each morning we look for the light

of the single eye of the train

coming through.

When we see the train we are both

happier somehow.

“There’s the train,” my wife says,

“Your favorite, now you won’t

be sad.”

“MY favorite?” I say. “It’s YOUR

favorite, you just don’t want to

admit it, the train makes you

all warm inside.”

“No,” she says, “not me, I am just happy

for you because I can see the light

in your eyes when you see

the train.”

“Oh, no,” I say. “You love that train,

Que niña!”

“Mira,” she says, “There’s the trenecito!”

The “little train” she calls it

though it’s not little at all, it’s huge,

bigger than life, deadly,

going somewhere.

“There’s your trenecito!” I say, “Aren’t you

glad?”

And we go on and on and it is

funny

because the truth is we both feel

better when we see that train.

Maybe that train is a symbol of somewhere else

we would like to be

a better life or future

for us.

The things that train

has seen, maybe that train is destined for some

beach somewhere

in Mazatlan or

Kino Bay or San Carlos and maybe

we both think about

that

sitting on a beach so far away

from this American drudgery, these small weak

creatures we feel

ourselves to be, this train that goes

through our hearts

always heading in the opposite direction

and with such surety to its movement

and pride in its horn.

It is probably all of these things

and none of these things

exactly.

Maybe it is just seeing a bit of life

moving at this ungodly hour

besides us

knowing that there are other poor shmucks

awake and working

when the normal human being

wants to be asleep.

Whatever it is, each morning

we look for that train

and when it is not there

we are both a little quieter

before that big

empty space.

—from Rattle #53, Fall 2016

Mather Schneider: “I am a cab driver who writes poems. For many years my wife and I would get up together and drive in to work and I got a few good poems out of those commutes. The symbol of the train, which calls out to everyone I think, and the tenderness of two people who love each other in what is often a dark lonely world are what made this poem come to life.” (link)