May 9, 2017

Jen Karetnick: “This news story is related to the House’s passing of the abysmal American Health Care Act. At a town hall, Rep. Raul Labrador made the statement that “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care,” which of course is patently false. As a woman with autoimmune and immune dysfunction diseases–including ME/CFS, which has only recently gained credibility in the medical community–and an immediate family of individuals who have celiac, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer and bipolar disorder, we are textbook pre-existing conditions. Without access to health care, at least one of us would already be dead. This poem is also a comment on those who are saying that we should protect our health by exercising and eating well. Sorry, but you can’t wish congenital conditions away with yoga.” (website)