May 9, 2017

Jen Karetnick

“NOBODY DIES BECAUSE THEY DON’T HAVE ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE”

—Rep. Raúl Labrador (R-Idaho)

Nobody knows about

how the fingers of fog

have blown the fuses

of her synapses until

the email has been sent

and returned, the form

submitted incorrectly,

the name misspelled

but published anyway.

Even her conversation

has retractions most days.

Then Nobody can’t find the words

she wants and substitutes

the silence of a search

party, whose communication

is the weak stuttering

of drugstore flashlights.

But what is there, anyway,

to say? A poorly balanced

budget of cellular

call and response, toxic

to herself, Nobody only pre-exists

before what is not likely

to be a grand exit

but the kind few

notice, like the melting

of those sneaky slivers

of ice in a dry martini.

Nobody’s digestive organs

have joined a union

to limit the hours

they want to work.

Nobody’s muscles and joints

resist like dogs who think

their humans are on

the other side of the door,

who have not really left

and are up to playing

some sort of cruel trick.

But it’s a matter

of willpower, healthy

eating, giving up

the Diet Coke—more water!—

says everybody Nobody meets

who all recommend

hot yoga, as correct

as House Republicans.

Tomorrow it’s time

to take that advice

instead of pills, invest

in ClassPass instead of

Blue Cross Blue Shield

and believe that

in decades Nobody will still

be posing in the light

steam, awash with joy.

Look at her now, already

how Nobody sweats and laughs.

—Poets Respond

May 9, 2019

Jen Karetnick: “This news story is related to the House’s passing of the abysmal American Health Care Act. At a town hall, Rep. Raul Labrador made the statement that “Nobody dies because they don’t have access to health care,” which of course is patently false. As a woman with autoimmune and immune dysfunction diseases–including ME/CFS, which has only recently gained credibility in the medical community–and an immediate family of individuals who have celiac, inflammatory bowel disease, cancer and bipolar disorder, we are textbook pre-existing conditions. Without access to health care, at least one of us would already be dead. This poem is also a comment on those who are saying that we should protect our health by exercising and eating well. Sorry, but you can’t wish congenital conditions away with yoga.” (website)