Jill Talbot

NOBODY

Listen up, it wasn’t that bad.

Nobody got cancer—

Nobody died of cancer—

Nobody died of cancer

While rollerskating on the moon.

Pedophiles were old news.

Santa came, didn’t he?

Somebody dressed as Santa came?

You know at that office party

We aren’t allowed to talk about?

Nobody got in bed with Putin

Without a marriage proposal.

Nobody said Stalin, Santa and Zenu

Were the three stooges.

Nobody coughed up a lung or sold a kidney

On an AirCanada flight to Saskatoon.

Nobody declared themselves a pervert

On BBC Channel 4. Nobody got the last laugh

First class. Nobody took a pee break

During the apocalypse movie.

Nobody tweeted their last words

In 140 characters full of auto-correct

Embarrassments. Nobody followed

The yellow brick road to Russia,

Or said all roads lead to WWII

Re-enactments. Nobody shared

Fake news, wrote fake poems,

Or dressed up as Hitler. Nobody

Dressed up fried chicken from the dumpster

To look like a Kardashian to sell to

Tiny Tim. Nobody did a documentary

On Scientology or gave Tom Cruise

A lobotomy. Nobody said Goodnight Moon

When they really meant sun.

Nobody said Jihad, nobody said

Jeopardy. Nobody said

What is Facebook? Nobody got

All distraught on Twitter.

Nobody remembered that

I see dead people kid.

Nobody had monsters under the bed.

Nobody had weapons of mass destruction.

Nobody had that adolescent existential moment—

The monster under the bed is us.

Nobody read Goodnight Moon

Like they really meant it. Nobody voted for

Somebody they’ll vote for again.

Nobody shared fake news, nobody

Wrote fake poems. Nobody said

2016 was a year to be remembered.

Nobody wrote poems.

—Poets Respond

January 1, 2017

__________

Jill Talbot: “This is a response to the often trite way we have of summarizing up a year with platitudes or lessons learned around this time. It is also a response to the increasingly fraudulent and bizarre news out there. 2016 will be remembered.” (link)