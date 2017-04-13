Dante Di Stefano

NATIONAL POETRY MONTH, 2017

I’ll spend it sequestered in my classroom

in upstate New York, watching the rain sheet

the asphalt on the street below, holding

the little ladder inside the apple

of a poem my students are climbing,

holding steady whatever equipment

they can carry to trim the branches back

in there. We teachers are supposed to say

keep climbing, rocket higher, clamber up,

knock loose the shale of your misconceptions,

but some days it is hard not to dwell in

the knuckles’ ache of whatever bad news

unfolds and flits and flits from screen to screen.

Some days the smell of chalk dust betrays us.

Some days the scent of lilac spells despair.

Some days, children, I want to build with you

a world less rickety, spinning slower,

jagged and pinkish at the horizon,

ricocheted with uncompromised shining,

an orchard inside a seed the wind clips out

into the heart of the heart of a field,

which is the endless golden field inside

your own wild, shrewd, dubious, strange, greening,

teenage hearts and lungs exhaling amen,

and blessing me now in my middle age.

As gorgeously unseen as the new moon,

we’ll sing from the apple’s interior;

together, children, we will choir these bones.

—Poets Respond

April 13, 2017

__________

Dante Di Stefano: “I teach 10th and 12th Grade English. This poem is for my students during National Poetry Month.” (website)