January 25, 2017

Leila Chatti

MY MOTHER MAKES A RELIGION

to replace the old gods. Scripture

gleaned from the backs

of magazines, stars—she follows

horoscopes like commandments,

tells me Leila, you’ll be lucky

in love this month, but watch out

for the eyes of strangers, whatever that means,

a cigarette waved like a censer

through the air, calligraphy of smoke.

My mother rubs oil for wishes

on her wrists in the dark

aisles of the wiccan shop she loves

so much (except for the tarot cards and candles

shaped like dicks, she has limits), and won’t pass

any open water without first sinking

in a coin. She insists on fortune

cookies, but only believes

the ones she likes. My mother stays wary

of magic, forbade me late night

Ouija conversations, but once

paid thirty dollars for a psychic

to summon her sister, then cried.

A child, I heard the trinity wrong—

thought God was a ghost, her faith

a haunting. But now I know God is just

like any man: shifty and often late.

God’s like a bad dog that doesn’t come

when He’s called, and my mother waits

for no one. Summers, her holy

months, she lies by the pool

and anoints her own good self

with her own good sweat. Her wet palms

turn tabloids to birds, the pages ruffled,

as she tilts her face, defiant, towards an empty sky.

In these moments, I’ll believe anything

she tells me, still and radiant

as a painting of a saint, halos

in her sunglasses and the future

sleek and spread in her hands—

my mother, Seer of the week ahead,

my mother the miracle that will save herself.

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

Leila Chatti: “I am fascinated by faith, and I write a lot about it. Someone recently pointed out to me that I’ve written about my father and I’ve shared religion (Islam), but nothing about my mother’s Catholicism, her somewhat lapsed relationship with God. I don’t mean to say that my mother no longer believes in God, only that she is disappointed by Him. In His absence, my mother has found comfort in other rituals, ones that have become precious—sacred, even—in our family. I wanted to write a poem that celebrated that.” (website)