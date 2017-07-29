July 29, 2017

Erin O’Malley (age 14)

MUSEUM

You uncarved me, turned my body

inside out. Against your knife

skin ribboned. Peeling scraps of

flesh unwrapped my body, a museum.

I was irresistible. You said jutting

hips begged skin to unpeel. Hollows

pleaded to become one.

Believed bones were too alluring to go

unseen. I felt my heart strike, beat

at my chest. Beg for ribs

to crack, for veins and arteries to web.

Did you decide I was leaving

you? Think you could stuff memories of me

inside myself? Open me and find a prize? You said

I was someone who belonged

everywhere. Buried pieces of me

in each country. My lost bones are exiles

belonging only to the nation

of my body. My dried veins are a bouquet

on my grave. You had kept them like flower stems

in a vase. Whispered apologies,

how you couldn’t help

but hold my heart in your hands.

Pitiful, the man who thinks

the living are more beautiful dead.

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

__________

Why do you like to write poetry? Erin O’Malley: “I want the words to melt the iron in your blood.”