January 26, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2016: Artist’s Choice
Image: “Caught in the Days Unraveling” by Chelsea Welsh. “Menarche” was written by Melina Papadopoulos for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2016, and selected by Welsh as the Artist’s Choice winner.
Comment from the artist, Chelsea Welsh, on this selection: “It was wonderful to read the variety of submissions in response to my photograph—and incredibly difficult to choose just one poem! ‘Menarche’ by Melina Papadopoulos is a poem that I couldn’t get out of my head after reading it. It’s such a gorgeously haunting poem—the last stanza really pierced me. I’m always grateful when a poem does that—leaves a kind of lingering wreckage. What a gift.”