March 4, 2017

Alex Clifford (age 14)

MARILYN MONROE

She was origami—flesh like onion skin—

creases etched deep then deeper, bones

became paper, marrow like cellophane, folded

smaller, smaller until she hid from herself.

Creases deeper now, tighter, breathe,

she was claustrophobic buried beneath

bottles of Redisol, until she hid from herself.

Then dissolved like snow on hot asphalt.

She was claustrophobic, pressed between

celluloid and drawn with lipstick, until

she dissolved like snow sinking farther and

farther into the filtered black and white photos.

She was shaped between fingers beautifully

sculpted until she was the consistency of smoke,

lighter than air, until she fell farther and farther until

her ghost of Nembutal and champagne lay

beautifully sculpted on the floor. Wilted like

wisteria on the hardwood, blond hair fanned

around her head. Nembutal and champagne like a ghost

on her nightstand, illuminated by lamp light.

It’s lighter there. Lying on the hardwood floor, she

became paper, marrow like cellophane

her skin illuminated by lamp light. Crumpled

beneath the weight of her own palms

She was origami.

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Alex Clifford: “In 4th grade, I picked up a Shel Silverstein book from the school library and spontaneously decided that I loved language. The concept that rhythm and sound could morph even the terrible shriek of rubber on linoleum to something beautiful was so astounding that I spent the next two weeks reading poetry in the library during lunch. I consumed Gary Soto, Maya Angelou, Langston Hughes and Robert Frost, instead of my ham sandwich.”