March 1, 2017

Neil Shepard

LINES WRITTEN AT TYRONE GUTHRIE

Tyrone Guthrie Arts Centre, Ireland

Another day of slant rain

that comes in sheets and obliterates

the landscape for minutes of time

and yet there are spaces between

through which one can almost see

a body or two, tucked in, refusing day’s

advance, coiled under a comforter,

like delayed half-rhymes

in a love-duet—sweet banter

before the dead reckoning,

the friar delivering his liquor

that yields the likeness of shrunk death

for two-and-forty hours, from which

like a sprung rhythm the youthful

one will spring up again …

if only. The day is like a Guthrie

production that wants to be high

art but can’t quite kick-start itself

out of malaise, so it kicks around the manse,

waiting for funding and the producer’s say-so—

he thinks it’d play better as an off-Broadway

show, risqué, that’s just made its way

uptown to where the lay crowd hangs

out, and keeps its clothes on—but never mind.

The rain’s washed over the lake and hills and

away it goes. The lake and hills remain.

I’ll need to send the lady away, buckle

my buckle, and buckle down, refrain

from playing with language and other

things just for thrills, or frills, and

grill myself or my environment

with the sorts of questions

that lead to an intent, as intent

appears to lead to meaning,

and meaning to meat, and meat’s

the matter, and matter’s an end.

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

Neil Shepard: “Lately, I’m drawn to poems that alternately conceal and reveal. I hope ‘Lines Written at Tyrone Guthrie’ exhibits a bit of both and ends in revelation.” (website)