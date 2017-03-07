Jed Myers

JEWISH CEMETERY NIGHT

Those headstones at Mount Carmel, each

must weigh more than a man, and taken

a couple of men a piece to bring down,

one then the next, nearly a hundred,

into the night. This was a team,

I imagine—together they pressed

their shoulders and chests and cheeks

and palms in uncanny brief intimacies

into the names of women and men

who walked the Northeast Philly streets

before these raiders were born. I see

the impression of some part of loving

father remain for minutes embossed

in the pad of flesh under a thumb. Another’s

brow is stamped with the Hebrew letter

aleph that stands for the first of the Ten

Commandments. I hear the men grunt

in unison on the heave after three.

And the gratification, the bonding

these guys, I’m sure they’re young, must be

able to feel, with what they’ve achieved—

what lives have they been leading? Is this

as close to a shared heatedly held

meaning as they can get, faceless

amalgam of the dead under their feet

and available to be blamed? The hugs

these topplers must’ve exchanged, shined

by their sweat in the moonlight. What lives

led to this? That it was just common

hate could uplift them? Don’t they drink

their pints after work in the tavern, cheer

and curse the game over the bar? Doesn’t it

keep their hides secure round their hearts

and their eyes off each other? I think

it’s their secret aloneness does it, down

in that dark dark as the dirt.

—Poets Respond

March 7, 2017

[download audio]

__________

Jed Myers: “We witness a terrifying upsurge in multiple dimensions of us-and-them thinking and associated destructive enactments. Judgments won’t help, but seeking to understand just might. The news of another assault on cemetery headstones can serve as entry into empathic-intuitive exploration.” (website)