June 27, 2017

Meghann Plunkett: “This poem is in response to a bill in North Carolina that is currently under scrutiny. The bill defines what it means to give consent in a sexual situation, and states that a person who originally gave consent at the start cannot revoke their consent during the act. If the act becomes violent, for instance, and the victim says ‘stop,’ the predator is under no legal obligation to do so. This poem deals with how common abuse is, especially for women. How often violations are not realized until after the fact, and how often there is a long line of victims when an abuser is not held accountable, or has the ability to deflect accusations. This is why we often see a bevy of women coming forward together. There are certain laws that are created to allow crimes to happen over and over again.” (website)