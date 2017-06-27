Meghann Plunkett

IN WHICH I NAME MY ABUSER PUBLICLY

and they appear from the under-eaves. A litter of women

herding toward the full-stop of his name. Tall,

pretty, they are stained with his sweat too.

I say his name and pull strands of other women’s hair

from my mouth. All of us dusked and outstretched,

lapping at our wounds. One of them yanking his tooth

from her thigh, another flinching at blue-birds, trying

to remember what isn’t dangerous. Look

at the batch of us he devoured two by two. How he found

us like a bomber’s screen scanning the land

for human heat– reaching down for us under the heel

of his boot. One, with the scent of him still

stinking off of her, sobs out a full cask of wine.

Look at what he made brick by brick,

a parade of fraying, a brothel on our breath, dresses tailored

to fit an unnamed grief. We know what it means

to jewel out our doubt in a thick, silent shucking. What

happened? What happened? That sulfur residue

of match-light. Here we are. The girl with a spine like a church

staircase, the girl who snapped like a guitar string.

And the last one he sought out to look just like me. Beaten

into the same speech impediment, wearing my face

like a bathrobe. I say his name and here we are. Here we are.

—Poets Respond

June 27, 2017

__________

Meghann Plunkett: “This poem is in response to a bill in North Carolina that is currently under scrutiny. The bill defines what it means to give consent in a sexual situation, and states that a person who originally gave consent at the start cannot revoke their consent during the act. If the act becomes violent, for instance, and the victim says ‘stop,’ the predator is under no legal obligation to do so. This poem deals with how common abuse is, especially for women. How often violations are not realized until after the fact, and how often there is a long line of victims when an abuser is not held accountable, or has the ability to deflect accusations. This is why we often see a bevy of women coming forward together. There are certain laws that are created to allow crimes to happen over and over again.” (website)