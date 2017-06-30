June 30, 2017

I STOLE A DAY
—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017
__________
Bob Sawyer: “I have always liked to write. As a kid, I used to bang out essays and short stories that no one read but me. In college, I joined the campus radio station and was trained in news and copy writing. While pursuing broadcasting as a career, I wrote a music review column for a regional newspaper. I dabbled in poetry, but never took it seriously until two years ago, when I joined a weekly poetry workshop. I discovered something inside of me that I didn’t know was there, a heart for poetic expression. Once I realized that certain emotions and observations were best served poetically, the poems started to flow. Now, I cannot imagine literary satisfaction without poetry in the mix. There is a joy in choosing the right word or phrase as a poetic idea takes hold.”