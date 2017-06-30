June 30, 2017

Bob Sawyer

I STOLE A DAY

I stole a day today.

It was an outright theft.

I just took it and hid it away.

There was no planning,

There was no premeditation

or calculation,

just a simple burst of spontaneous larceny.

I wanted the day to myself, for myself,

and I was unwilling to share it,

so I grabbed it by surprise and ran with it.

I’ve never been a day-stealer before,

Never contemplated the idea,

I’m not sure I’d do it again,

but I did it today, and it was

profound and satisfying, like an artistic

triumph or a structure well-built.

But, alas, it’s now lost to history, and I cannot show it off

or give it back.

It must remain my private criminal act.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

__________

Bob Sawyer: “I have always liked to write. As a kid, I used to bang out essays and short stories that no one read but me. In college, I joined the campus radio station and was trained in news and copy writing. While pursuing broadcasting as a career, I wrote a music review column for a regional newspaper. I dabbled in poetry, but never took it seriously until two years ago, when I joined a weekly poetry workshop. I discovered something inside of me that I didn’t know was there, a heart for poetic expression. Once I realized that certain emotions and observations were best served poetically, the poems started to flow. Now, I cannot imagine literary satisfaction without poetry in the mix. There is a joy in choosing the right word or phrase as a poetic idea takes hold.”