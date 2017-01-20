January 20, 2017

Susan Alkaitis

I HAVE JUST KISSED YOU

Now, rubber ducks fan out

by the thousands

into the river.

I am overwhelmed. Not to change

anybody’s mind

but there is a choice: plunge in,

swim out

make a broad net

of my body,

begin collecting the debris,

trapping ducks

in my floating clothing.

Stuff them

into my pockets

or sit on the shore

admiring the sky,

waiting for you.

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

__________

Susan Alkaitis: “I’ve noticed that when I read a great poem, I feel a touch of vertigo. I thought it was nausea, but it could be that I hold my breath when a poem begins crossing over into something immense or transcendent. Reading poetry is a rush that way. The acute attentiveness regarding what is happening around you and then the smash and edit of writing can be equally exciting. And I am not sure what I love the most, the pure fun of working with the words or actually coercing people to read them.”