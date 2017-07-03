July 3, 2017

Emily Sernaker

I HAVE CONFIDENCE

Before every job interview, I think

of Julie Andrews swinging her suitcase,

singing “I have confidence”

in The Sound of Music.

She really psyches herself up

in that silly hat, clicking her heels

beside a yellow wall; body diagonal

in the air with hope. The Red Cross

lobby had big marble displays,

hands chiseled holding onto each other.

I liked the interviews there, all that

Clara Barton history, plans for unplanned

catastrophes. It was a big change

from the San Francisco start-up.

Oak boardroom table, one

of those rooftop views, vending machines

with Guinness and chocolate milk.

The Bay Area was looking good:

cats named Billie Holiday,

quilts spread over Dolores Park.

Everyone was eating kale, handing me

drinks in mason jars. I had a hotdog

in New York. Sat in the Marc Chagall

conference room of a Refugee Relief Agency.

Because you guys resettled him right?

It was a terrific story. Fifty Americans saved

2,000 artists, intellectuals from the Nazis.

Their board member went on Ed Sullivan,

convinced the public to help more.

That group eventually hired me

but not for a few years and not

in that city. How fast can you input data?

You look like you’re waiting

for the principal’s office. All I trust

I lead my heart to. All I trust becomes

my own. I have confidence

in confidence alone. A bird shit on me

in Manhattan. I wiped it off,

was still wearing a black dress in a big city.

I bought a slice of cheesecake,

used an old student ID for a nosebleed ticket

on Broadway. The audience was full

of student choirs. One boy couldn’t help it:

as we were taking our seats,

he sang a few lines of

“I’ve Been Working on the Railroad.”

He just wanted to hear

what his voice sounded like,

reverberating through a place like that.

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

Emily Sernaker: “I will always be glad to have a Coke with Frank O’Hara, pump gas beside Dorianne Laux, listen to Li-Young Lee’s father tell a story. Poetry teaches me precision and offers clarity. There is nothing else like it.”