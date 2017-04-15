April 15, 2017

Editor’s Note: Congratulations to 2017 Rattle Chapbook Prize winner Taylor Mali, and runners-up Diana Goetsch and Mather Schneider! All three of their chapbooks will be published with future issues of Rattle.
I AM ME
I am the daughter of singing and dancing
I am the music that sings you to sleep
I am the wind that brushes against your chest
I am me!
What are you?
Are you the whistle in the wind?
Are you the bird that lays eggs?
Or are you the book that’s blank?
I think that you are all of it.
I don’t remember
when I flew with the
fairies and fell.
—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology