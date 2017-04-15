April 15, 2017

Editor’s Note: Congratulations to 2017 Rattle Chapbook Prize winner Taylor Mali, and runners-up Diana Goetsch and Mather Schneider! All three of their chapbooks will be published with future issues of Rattle.

Asha Glenn (age 7)

I AM ME

I am the daughter of singing and dancing

I am the music that sings you to sleep

I am the wind that brushes against your chest

I am me!

What are you?

Are you the whistle in the wind?

Are you the bird that lays eggs?

Or are you the book that’s blank?

I think that you are all of it.

I don’t remember

when I flew with the

fairies and fell.

—from 2017 Rattle Young Poets Anthology