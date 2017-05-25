Matt Hohner

HOW TO UNPACK A BOMB VEST

Start with the vest itself, each pocket stuffed with scriptures

and explosives, hatred and nails, belief and batteries. No. Start

with prayer on Friday, or Saturday, or Sunday. No. Search

online for where the materials and the rhetoric were bought.

No. It’s at the hardware store, the mosque, the chatroom.

Begin with an olive tree, a way of life, a desert sky. First,

learn a language spoken for thousands of years. Learn its

words for forgiveness, for war, for love. Learn every word

for revenge spoken by anyone who has seen a drone. It is

scrawled in the concrete dust of Aleppo, in pockmarks across

the walls of Baghdad. The source bubbles up from the ground,

black, thick, pungent. Start with the forests of dinosaurs. No.

Start with the treasuries of the west. Look in your gas tanks

for the instructions on demilitarizing sleeveless tops. Drink

the poetry of nomads and scholars for a taste of old bloodlines

and darkness. Walk the back alleys of grievance in the shadows

of pyramids. Cover yourself with hijab and begin with apology.

It is there, in worn carpets and stained coffee cups, in bombed

out hospital wards and torture cells. Dig a hole six millennia

down through generations of soldiers’ bones and sacrifices

to God, deep in the cool earth between two ancient rivers,

and get in it. This is where you will find the directions

for grace written in carbon, written in breath, written

in songs whose lyrics the dead have long since forgotten.

—Poets Respond

May 25, 2017

Matt Hohner: “In response to the apparent suicide bombing of a pop concert attended by mostly young women and girls in Manchester, England. I don’t know for certain what poetry’s role is in situations like this, other than pure self-expression. Perhaps through metaphor it builds bridges, knocks down walls, heals wounds. Regardless, it is how I use my voice, my weapon of choice.”