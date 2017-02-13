February 13, 2017

Alan King

HOW IT FEELS

When your mother-in-law takes your daughter

out of her crib after the crying,

after you said she’s not hungry ’cause she threw up,

after you told her your daughter rocks to sleep easy but cries

when you put her back in the crib,

when your child’s grandmother takes her out

after you told her not to,

you remember the rose bush you and

your wife chopped down—the one that blocked

the living room window, that bullied away sunlight—

and you know this grandmother’s stubborn

love for her grandchild gashes your authority

the way the thorny bush prickled your hand, arms and legs

in its bold resistance, its open disregard

for what you wanted.

No one tells you parenting is like gardening,

where you defend your choices from parasites posing

as unwarranted advice, where insecurities bred by

Judgment and Condescension can brown your confidence.

When you watch your mother-in-law holding

your child after you told her not to,

you know how your wife felt that first night home

from the hospital, when your parents came by and

could only seem to unload their criticisms

at how she handled her child.

And if Compassion’s a deep sorrow for other’s misfortune,

do you forgive the know-it-all grandparents their transgressions,

how they selectively forget their mistakes?

Isn’t Humility an ingredient of Compassion, the one that

asks the grandparents to see themselves as they once were—

green in their new role?

You remember your parents fumbling in the dark

of what they didn’t understand, how their trial and

error traumatized your childhood—

how it pushed your brother into a homeless shelter and

his mental illness, your brother spiraling in his orbit of pain,

light years away from forgiveness.

When your child’s grandmother takes her out

of her crib, you take your child back, say:

“I love you … but I got this.”

—from Rattle #54, Winter 2016

[download audio]

__________

Alan King: “In middle school, a friend wrote a poem. I told him I didn’t like it. I took up his challenge to write a better poem. I’ve been writing ever since. Every time I approach the page is a challenge to write a better poem.” (website)