April 20, 2017

Anne-Marie Castleberg

THE WHISTLE BLEW AT THE USUAL TIME

Not neat

Not even clean

Shelves caked thick

Clots of hardened food, yellowed yolks

A green tinged Brie

One lone can of tuna

In the ice cave called freezer

Our future

Absolut and Double Delight

—from Rattle #19, Summer 2003

Tribute to the Twenty-Minute Poem

Anne-Marie Castleberg: “A phrase from W.B. Yeats’ ‘When You Are Old’ led me to acknowledge a side of myself that I had long denied: ‘But one man loved the pilgrim Soul in you. And loved the sorrows of your changing face.’ I am that soul, a pilgrim on a journey. Not just the computer consultant, the mother, wife, grandmother. Poetry and writing keep me sane; they are navigation aids; they ground me in the moment and confirm where I’ve been.”