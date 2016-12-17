December 17, 2016

Emma Wilkins (age 15)

HIDDEN LIGHT

He sits in the back of class,

Hard to miss

For all the wrong reasons.

Our world cannot relate

To his mindless talk of

Death and murder,

And the cynical humor

That suffocates every word he utters.

Dreary clouds hang aloft his head,

Threatening the rage of a storm.

Any sudden movement

Instigating the first of many dominoes

To collapse to the floor,

Amongst his other sorrows.

There is light hidden within

His painted skin.

It beams when he talks

About his passions.

Passion of books,

And his love for the girl

Whom he sits behind in class,

And even his love of poetry.

A light that is hidden thoroughly

Behind blood red curtains,

Stained by his childhood

And wrinkled by the hands of death.

And when I see this

I quietly sympathize—

His hidden light.

—from 2016 Rattle Young Poets Anthology

Why do you like to write poetry? Emma Wilkins: “I fell in love with writing after taking an advanced English class my sophomore year of high school. I know that what I have written will be interpreted in more than one way and I love that. To me, I feel as though how my writing is interpreted is more important than what I write. When I write poetry, I always focus on writing something that is raw and personal but that can also be interpreted differently in alignment of others situations.”