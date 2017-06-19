June 19, 2017

David Miller

HANG FLOAT BURN BURY

a. Things that hang:

– Yarcombe Vancouver

– the gardens of Babylon

– Ithaca on its rocky perch

– the morning star

–

– at a turn in a stream

– steelhead trout in their surge congregate

– like blackberries in the wet heat of July

–

– cheesecloth sweating

– goat milk

– straw and black streaks in my daughter’s hair

– the discourse between

– bow

– arrow

– breath

–

– glass opening its feathers

– on impact

–

– wheels on a ruptured axle

–

– tires from a stainless steel hook

– in a gym ceiling

– resting on air like albatrosses

–

– her blue-black hair braided down her spine

– rickety but brilliant theater marquees

– blood in the neck

– blood in the eyes, in the tongue

– lips feet hands

– the blue, blue head

– the skin empty of soul

b. Things that float:

– Whatever has been drowned

– light and dust in an empty room

– bread, apples, cider, gravy

–

– my daughter’s arms and legs on the pool’s bright skin

– uncertain winds and currents

–

– the smell of brake fluid and burnt steel

– smelting tin

–

– our trust in God

– the bottle with the MS, half-blurred by salt

– a creeping riot of

– swimmers in a river’s current

–

– hair around dieffenbachia

– the bellies of middle-aged men in summer lakes

– gossip and its inconsistencies

–

– the weight and the chain

– the song of the sirens

– alligators with their double-skinned eyes

–

– conversations in dreams

– feathering atop the dusty air

–

– suicides and weather balloons

– public opinion and crises

– churches, lead, ducks, mothers

– whatever refuses to stay drowned

c. Things that burn:

– Hot Cheetos

– the sealant around a car gasket

– a bullet wound

–

– the tips of braids while bored in geometry

– the hills outside La Canada

– water when my brother boils it

–

– Pan Am Flight 102,

– over the brick-and-shingle houses of Lockerbie

–

– smoke in the green Georgia night

– boiling up from burning tires

–

– the ash that drowned Pompeii and Herculaneum

– the steel joists of the World Trade Center (at varying rates)

– the morning sky over Sodom and Gomorrah

–

– Dido

– the synagogues on the edge of Sobibor

– desecrated crosses

– cattle-brands

– my daughter’s bones

–

– my Soul

d. Things that are buried:

– the Soul

– applause, the sustain of a violoncello, adoration

– the music of Ma Rainey and Sleepy John Estes

–

– the fire in my daughter’s high

– cheekbones, so high, so crisp

– the catechism in her smile

–

– my first dog, in the sleeping bag he tore apart

– gray paths through broad hills and

– the straw-and-black limbs of trees

– frozen earth and bottles of Yeungling

– broken cement, splinters of smelt

– loopholes

–

– the cyanotic waters of the Manongahela

– under feathers of ice

–

– my daughter’s laughter as she hung onto Pokemon Go!

– my daughter’s eyes when fear or exhaustion burned them

– my daughter’s songs firing up dark January mornings

–

– strange fruit of American rhetoric

– rag torn from Justice’s eyes

– the Hanging Gardens of Babylon

– compassion

—from Rattle #55, Spring 2017

David Miller: “Another year of teaching Latin, another year I will have to tell my students how to behave among white people at Latin conventions, at the Getty, at plays. It is always difficult to do. I do not know whether I make a difference by doing that. It is like the advice we give our own children to help them survive the world. This poem is a reflection of that uncertainty, of the pain of loss and the ambivalence of time.” (twitter)