January 31, 2017

Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2016: Editor’s Choice
Image: “Caught in the Days Unraveling” by Chelsea Welsh. This haiku was written by Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2016, and selected by Timothy Green as the Editor’s Choice winner.
HAIKU
stillbirth
the whole house full
of lost hair
—Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2016
Editor’s Choice Winner
Comment from the editor on this selection: “Many poets saw illness and grief in Chelsea Welsh’s photograph, but none were able to distill that mood into its essence like this little haiku, which in its brevity speaks to the swirling silence that often follows tragedy, and encourages reflection on the words ‘stillbirth’ and ‘still life’ themselves.”