January 31, 2017



Image: “Caught in the Days Unraveling” by Chelsea Welsh. This haiku was written by Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco for Rattle’s Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2016, and selected by Timothy Green as the Editor’s Choice winner.

Elizabeth McMunn-Tetangco

HAIKU

stillbirth

the whole house full

of lost hair

—Ekphrastic Challenge, December 2016

Editor’s Choice Winner

Comment from the editor on this selection: “Many poets saw illness and grief in Chelsea Welsh’s photograph, but none were able to distill that mood into its essence like this little haiku, which in its brevity speaks to the swirling silence that often follows tragedy, and encourages reflection on the words ‘stillbirth’ and ‘still life’ themselves.”