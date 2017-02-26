Dore Kiesselbach

GOLDILOCKS ZONE

After five clear nights below zero we take our

skates to the lake. Scant snow this winter

means unsquare miles shed shine in front

of us, not just the area normally groomed

for the public. Because the surface of

a lake is not still as it freezes we bump

over ripples and ridges and can look

down through the ice to broad, frosted

mushrooms of gas that won’t reach

the surface for months. As our legs

adjust to that knobbiness we look

up more often and longer to trees

at the edge of the ice and the paths

we’ll take through them when leaves

have returned. Autos glint the ring

road and beyond them a city here and

there looks emerald in morning light.

Beneath alternating, parallel grooves

most of the lake remains liquid. When

it sways against its thick roof, an old

child murmurs and groans in its sleep.

—Poets Respond

February 26, 2017

__________

Dore Kiesselbach: “I’ve always loved the term ‘Goldilocks Zone,’ its combination of science and fairy-tale. This week’s discovery of three planets occupying that charmed region around a close-by star inspired me to sketch my own wintertime experience of a world that’s ‘just right.’” (website)